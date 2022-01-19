OnePlus May Launch Two Smart TVs in India Under New Y1S-TV Series

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch two new TV models under the OnePlus Y1S-TV series. The new lineup is said to include two models with a 32-inch screen and a 43-inch display. According to 91Mobiles, the TV could be priced at around Rs 25,000, but this is just speculation at the moment. OnePlus already offers a bunch of smart TVs in India under different series. Under the mid-budget U-TV series, we have three display sizes - 50, 55, and 65 inches. All three models feature a 4K display with HDR10+ support. On the other hand, OnePlus sells affordable Full-HD TVs under its Y-TV series (32, 40, and 43 inches). We can speculate the new OnePlus Y1S series will sit between the OnePlus U and Y-TV series.

OnePlus Y1S TV expected specifications

The publication suggests that both 32-inch and 43-inch OnePlus Y1S TV models would get Android TV 11-based custom skin and HDR10+ support. The latter essentially is a display optimising technology to show more vivid colours with better contrast. In terms of audio, both the variants will reportedly carry 20W speakers, and the connectivity option includes 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support. The TV might also get Bluetooth for connectivity.

Other details remain unclear, and the launch is also yet to be revealed. We are yet to hear an official word from OnePlus as well. If the rumour is accurate, the OnePlus Y1S TVs will compete against budget offerings from Xiaomi and Redmi, Realme, and TCL.

Currently, the OnePlus TV U 50-inch option’s price in India starts at Rs 38,999 and goes up to Rs 64,999 for the 65-inch model. The budget OnePlus TV Y 32-inch model’s price in India starts at Rs 16,999, and the 43-inch option costs Rs 25,999. There’s also a 40-inch model that costs Rs 22,499.

