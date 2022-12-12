OnePlus Monitors Launched In India: Price, Features And How It Compares

OnePlus launched its first-ever monitors in the market on Monday. Both the monitors have been announced in India, and you have two screen sizes 24-inch and 27-inch to choose from. OnePlus is launching the models under the brand name OnePlus Monitor X27 and the E24.

OnePlus Monitors Price In India

OnePlus X27 monitor is priced at Rs 27,999 and people can buy the product in India from January 15 onwards. The company has not shared the price of the X24 model.

OnePlus Monitors: Features And More

OnePlus Monitor X27 is a premium product that the company has built to target high-end users and gamers. The 27-inch display supports a 2K screen resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate, which is quite good for this price. Focusing on gamers means the display has a high response time of 1 ms and supports AMD FreeSync technology. We can’t say much about the quality of the display for now, but going by OnePlus and its history, we feel confident that the overall output will be close to what you get from monitors that cost a lot more.

OnePlus has not shied away from taking a refreshing approach with the design of the monitor. It has a sleek body, slim bezels and a metal stand that holds the display unit. The other intriguing part about the monitor is that it can tilt vertically to help you browse websites with unlimited scroll enabled.

You get an HDMI port, USB Type C port, VGA port and a headphone jack for connectivity. The monitor can be used as an external unit thanks to the display out support.

As for the 24-inch model, we don’t have a lot of details about its features but the company claims it is a mid-range product convenient for everyday regular tasks. The display supports full HD quality with a 75Hz refresh rate. Expect the 24-inch variant to come for around Rs 15,000.

