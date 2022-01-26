OnePlus' New Nord Smartphone to Launch Next Month on This Date

OnePlus will reportedly launch its next ‘Nord phone in India next month. According to tipster Max Jambor, the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G that was earlier a part of the rumour mill as the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G would launch on February 11. It seems the phone will also debut in North America, where the original Nord and OnePlus Nord CE (core edition) did not debut. OnePlus is also rumoured to launch the OnePlus Nord 3 and an affordable OnePlus Nord under Rs 20,000 in India this year, but the exact launch date remains unclear.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G will carry triple rear cameras. Some leaks point out that the OnePlus’ upcoming Nord phone will essentially be a rebadged Oppo 7 SE. Both Oppo and OnePlus are sister brands under China-based BBK Electronics. In fact, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau also serves as Chief Product Officer at Oppo.

Oppo had launched the Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G in China in November 2021. If the rumour about the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G being a rebadged Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G is correct, we can expect the smartphone to feature a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Its triple rear camera setup may include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. As the name suggests, users can enjoy 5G connectivity that remains commercially unavailable in India. The phone may carry the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood.

Currently, the OnePlus Nord CE carries a starting price tag of Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB option. Its 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants cost Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999. OnePlus might likely discontinue the Nord CE lineup or at least scrap some storage options. OnePlus is yet to confirm the development of the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G (or OnePlus Nord 2 CE)

