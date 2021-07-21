OnePlus Nord 2 5G arrives on 22 July with a new 50 MP camera, a tonne of AI enhancements, and a powerful new chipset: Here’s what we know

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is arriving on 22 July, and if it’s anything like the previous Nord phones, it’s bound to be an exciting launch. To catch the event live, simply head to the official OnePlus Youtube channel and hit the reminder button to be notified when the stream goes live.

While you wait, you can head over to the OnePlus AR experience zone and participate in AR games that could net you a OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone and a tonne of other goodies. Be sure to use the Safari or Chrome browsers on your smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G features

Highlights include a powerful new processor with special AI features, a brand new camera system, and, hopefully, a larger battery with fast-charging support. Let’s dive into the details!

In terms of design, the teased images hint at a phone with those familiar OnePlus Nord design elements of gently curving curved edges and metallic sides. The display also appears to be similar, with OnePlus confirming that we’ll be seeing a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED panel operating at 90 Hz.

Powerful new chipset

The big update is the SoC, a one-of-a-kind (as OnePlus puts it) MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip that features hardware-accelerated AI features that OnePlus worked with MediaTek to design.

These AI features work with OxygenOS 11 on the Nord 2 to enable faster image processing, better stabilisation, a more powerful night mode, and a couple of features designed to enhance the ‘display experience’, as OnePlus puts it.

The Dimensity 1200 features an 8-core CPU with a single Ultra performance ARM Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3 GHz, three ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.6 GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2 GHz. This is paired with a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, resulting in a claimed performance uplift of 65% on the CPU front, and 125% on the GPU front, when compared to the Snapdragon 765G chip in the previous Nord.

RAM and storage options are unknown at this time, but we’re expecting the usual 6/64, 8/128 and 12/256 storage options that we saw with the last phone.

New 50 MP camera

Speaking of stills, the Nord 2 5G is packing a brand new triple camera array on the rear. The primary camera is now a 50 MP IMX 766-based sensor that features larger pixels and OIS. The larger pixels should result in a slight improvement to low-light photos. Officially, the specs of the remaining two cameras haven’t been revealed, but we’re expecting to see an ultra-wide and a macro.

Given that the Dimensity 1200 supports 4K ‘stacked’ HDR video, we’re expecting the Nord 2 to also support the same.

Lastly, we don’t know anything about the battery or charger yet, but rumours do hint at a 4,500 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging support.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here