OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds after teasing them for weeks. The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G marks a significant change in the company smartphone lineup as it is the first device to carry a MediaTek chipset instead of a Qualcomm SoC that has powered all previous OnePlus phones. In terms of design, the smartphone looks similar to the current OnePlus 9 series. Notably, it now carries a single selfie camera instead of a dual front camera system on the original Nord from last year. On the other hand, the OnePlus Pro Buds take inspiration from the Apple AirPods Pro but with a seemingly longer stem. The earbuds have a black colour finish as well and feature adaptive noise cancellation (ANC).

In terms of specifications, the newly launched OnePlus Nord 2 5G sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 410ppi pixel density. The screen comes with a hole-punch at the top-left corner that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards (nano).

The triple camera setup on the back of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G houses a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119.7-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel mono lens shooter. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes such as nightscape ultra, AI photo enhancement, AI video enhancement, UltraShot HDR, and Portrait mode.

Other notable features on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and 5G. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The USB power brick comes bundled with the box. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three storage variants of 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The phone’s price in India starts at Rs 27,999, and its early access will begin from July 26. Open sales in India will start on July 28 via Amazon and OnePlus channels. Customers can choose between Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Wood colour options.

Coming to the new OnePlus Buds Pro, the TWS earbuds feature 11mm audio dynamic drivers and support touch controls. OnePlus explains the glossy finish on the buds is to indicate which part is for touch-controls. Users can further customise the earbuds with the HeyMelody app and enjoy quick pairing with OnePlus phones. Users also get a reduced latency of 94ms on the new OnePlus Buds Pro buds. Other notable features include Bluetooth v5.2, adaptive noise cancellation that can cancel out external noises up to 40dB, a total battery backup of 31 hours with the case.

Each earbud can provide a battery life of seven hours per charge. Moreover, the case that comes in a square-shaped design supports both wired and reverse-wireless charging. The OnePlus Buds Pro’s price in Europe is set at EUR 149 (roughly Rs 13,000), and the India pricing details remain unclear.

