OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Buds Pro to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream

OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro will launch today in India at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the live stream on OnePlus India social media and YouTube channels. The company has revealed the design for both the products ahead of the launch via a dedicated microsite on Amazon and the OnePlus website. The Nord 2 5G, which succeeds OnePlus Nord from last year, will carry a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel shooter that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), and 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology. The smartphone will at least have the iconic Blue colour option and carry a 4,500mAh battery, a promotional poster reveals. Other features confirmed for the phone include a 90Hz AMOLED display and OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will mark a significant change in the company smartphone lineup as it will carry a MediaTek processor instead of a Qualcomm SoC that has powered all previous OnePlus phones. It will be interesting to see how the phone will be priced as the company already sells two affordable ‘flagship killers’ OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The original Nord is available at the same price points, but its additional 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 29,999 in India. The OnePlus 9R price in India starts at Rs 39,999.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Pro Buds will succeed the OnePlus Buds and feature adaptive noise cancellation support that can eliminate up to 40 decibels of external noise. The promotional poster reveals an Apple AirPods Pro-like design but with a longer stem and in a black colour finish. Fans can check out the live coverage of the event on News18 Tech. You can also watch the live stream via the YouTube link above.

