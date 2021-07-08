OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, the company has confirmed in an official teaser. The OnePlus Nord 2 has been rumoured on since the past few weeks, and now the company is teasing official details about the OnePlus Nord 2, which will be a successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord smartphone. The OnePlus Nord was launched in July last year and while the company has not shared a release date for the OnePlus Nord 2, past leaks have suggested that it may come in the last week of this month. OnePlus has shared a press release where the company has said that it has teamed up with MediaTek to bring the Dimensity 1200-AI chipset to India.

This will make the OnePlus Nord 2 5G the first OnePlus smartphone to come with a MediaTek processor. OnePlus Nord 2 5G is said to come with a number of AI-based features. AI Photo Enhancement is capable of recognising up to 22 different scenarios and automatically adjusting colour tones to ensure photos are optimised for maximum quality. For video, the smartphone can do live HDR effects in real-time, during recording. AI Colour Boost technology, AI resolution, and smart ambient display technology work together to offer a more dynamic display, MediaTek said. “The Dimensity 1200-AI is the first example of MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative, optimising the powerful Dimensity 1200 5G chipset to deliver a customized experience for OnePlus users," JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit said.

Renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 had surfaced last month showing a triple rear camera setup on the device, along with a hole-punch front camera. As of now, there is no official release date for the OnePlus Nord 2, but OnePlus recently teased the smartphone via Twitter, suggesting that it could be coming soon. The latest reveal further fuels the speculation of the OnePlus Nord arriving later this month.

