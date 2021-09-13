OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explodes In Delhi Lawyer's Gown In Second Such Incident: Full Story

A OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone allegedly exploded in the gown of a Delhi-based advocate, soon after a similar incident where a OnePlus Nord 2 5G exploded in Bengaluru took place last month. The Delhi-based incident took place on Wednesday in the chambers of a court in New Delhi. The affected, Gaurav Gulati, shared details of the incident on his Twitter and is in process of suing OnePlus. “Blast and fire in my brand new OnePlus Nord 2 5G today morning while I was in my office (court chamber)," Gupta tweeted on Wednesday, September 8.

Gulati, in a telephonic conversation with a leading media outlet said that he felt some heat coming out of his gown’s pocket. He said that after feeling the heat, he took out the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone and saw smoke coming out of it. Further, he said, “I immediately threw the gown and once my colleague and I went close to the phone, it exploded." Gupta said that his entire chamber was filled with smoke after that. Mr Gulati had purchased the OnePlus Nord 2 on August 23 and was not being used or charging when it exploded.

Gulati has filed a first information report (FIR) against OnePlus Managing Director and Amazon executives for the explosion that resulted in burn injuries on his torso. Gupta said that he had immediately called the police after the event and went for medical examination to proceed for an official complaint against the manufacturer and seller. “It’s like you are carrying a bomb after spending Rs. 30,000–35,000," he said.

OnePlus, in a statement to News18, said that the user refused to help perform a proper diagnosis after multiple attempts were made following the incident. “A few days ago, a user notified us about an alleged blast case for the OnePlus Nord 2 on Twitter, and our team immediately reached out to this individual to verify the legitimacy of the claim." “We take every claim such as this very seriously out of concern for user safety. However, despite multiple attempts to analyse the device, including a visit to the premises yesterday to examine it in the individual’s presence, he has so far denied us the opportunity to perform a proper diagnosis. Under such circumstances, it is impossible for us to verify the legitimacy of this claim or address this individual’s demands for compensation."

Gulati, in a response to NDTV Gadgets 360, said that he refused to give the smartphone to OnePlus team as he found them to be insensitive and believed that it could temper with the evidence of malfunctioning of the smartphone. “Instead of being serious about the issue, the team that came to my place was telling me that the phone must have delivered a smooth experience," Gulati was quoted by Gadgets 360 as saying.

This is similar to an issue last month, where a user in Bengaluru had reported a similar explosion issue with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. OnePlus had back then said that the explosion was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue.

