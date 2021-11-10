OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explodes: User Who Suffered Severe Burns To Get Refund; Free Medical Care: Report

OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone recently exploded in a user’s pocket, in the latest of the three such incidents where the premium mid-ranger from OnePlus exploded without a clear reason. The recent case was reported earlier this week, where the images shared by a Twitter user showed the smartphone completely destroyed from one side due to a battery explosion, along with a gruesome image of the severe injury the burn has caused. A report in MySmartPrice now quotes the user as saying that OnePlus has issued a refund for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G device that exploded and has assured to take care of the user’s medical expenses.

According to the report, OnePlus’ operational head is also said to be in contact with the victim for assistant. While OnePlus is reported to issue a refund, the company has not given details as to what caused the blast. The Twitter user who first reported the incident has not said anything about the refund in his Twitter thread. He had, however, mentioned that OnePlus is in constant touch with the affected user.

@OnePlus_IN Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product have done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with peoples life. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap. pic.twitter.com/5Wi9YCbnj8— Suhit Sharma (@suhitrulz) November 3, 2021

This is the third such incident where the OnePlus Nord 2 5G has exploded without any apparent reason. In August, a OnePlus Nord 2 5G exploded in a user’s sling bag in Bengaluru. Later, a OnePlus Nord 2 5G exploded in a Delhi-based lawyer’s pocket, who also threatened to take legal action against OnePlus.

In the first incident, OnePlus had said that the explosion occurred due to “external factors" and there is no manufacturing defect that seems to have caused this. In the Delhi-based lawyer’s case, OnePlus initially said that the user is not cooperating with the investigation and later sent a legal notice to the affected user.

In a separate incident, a OnePlus Nord 2 5G charger exploded in while a user’s smartphone was charging. This, however, did not affect the smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched back in July and came as the first OnePlus smartphone to feature a MediaTek processor. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is priced at Rs 27,999 onwards in India.

