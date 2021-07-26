OnePlus Nord 2 5G Goes On Sale In India In Early Access: Prices, Offers & Specs

OnePlus’ latest offering, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G went on sale in India today. The smartphone comes as the successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord and comes with several improvements over its predecessors. The smartphone comes with a bigger primary camera, larger battery, and faster charging. It has been priced in India starting Rs 27,999 onwards for the bast 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM 128GB storage variant. The top-spec variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs 34,999. The smartphone can be purchased via Amazon and OnePlus official website. Amazon Prime members and OnePlus’ Red Cable Club members will be able to buy the smartphone in 12GB and 8GB variants today. The 6GB RAM _ 128GB storage variant in Blue Haze colour will be available in limited quantities on August 30.

Offers on OnePlus Nord 2 5G include a Rs 1,000 instant discount and no-cost EMI options for three and six months on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in. Customers will also get an additional Rs 1,000 exchange discount. Further, Amazon will offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers purchasing OnePlus Nord 2 5G via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards as well as EMI transactions. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is only available for Amazon Prime members and members of the Red Cable Club and will be made available for other customers as well via Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and other retail channels from July 28.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a 32-megapixel front shooter.

