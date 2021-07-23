OnePlus last night finally launched its OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone in India. The OnePlus Nord 2 comes as the first OnePlus device that comes with a MediaTek processor. The OnePlus Nord 2 was launched alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro during an online launch on Thursday, July 22. The smartphone comes with a similar design to the OnePlus 9 that was launched earlier this year and carries a single selfie camera, as opposed to the dual front camera setup on its predecessor. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been priced in India at Rs 27,999 for the bast 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and goes all the way up to Rs 34,999 for the top-spec variant with 12GB RAM. Let us take a deeper look into all the variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and what you’ll get for a certain price. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will go on sale starting July 28 via Amazon and will b up for early access beginning July 26.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s base variant, priced at Rs 27,999 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 is priced at Rs 29,999, and the top-spec variant of the Nord 2 5G that comes with 12GB of RAM and 256B of internal storage is priced at Rs 34,999. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset and has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 out-of-the-box. There is a triple rear camera on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel mono lens shooter. Up front, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a 32-megapixel front shooter.

Other features on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and 5G. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The USB power brick comes bundled with the box.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here