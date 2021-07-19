OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Poco F3 GT & More: Upcoming Smartphone Launches To Watch Out For

Every week, we see several launches in the tech industry across categories. The coming week we will see some important gadgets that will be launched in the country. One of the most anticipated launch scheduled for the upcoming week is the OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch. The company will launch the successor to last year’s successful mid-ranger, alongside its high-end true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro. Further, Poco will finally launch its much-awaited Poco F3 GT smartphone in the country, and Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10T, among other launches. Let us take a look at what all is waiting for us in store:

1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G: OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord 2 5G on July 22. The smartphone will come as the company’s third offering in its OnePlus Nord range of mid-ragne devices in India. The OnePlus Nord 2 will be the first OnePlus smartphone that will come with a MediaTek processor. OnePlus recently revealed the design of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that looks similar to the OnePlus 9R that was launched in India back in March. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G‘s dedicated Amazon microsite notes that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G would also house a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

2. Poco F3 GT: Poco’s highly anticipated smartphone - the true successor to the company’s Poco F1, the Poco F3 GT is all set to launch in India on July 23. The smartphone is rumoured to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition and will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 120Hz display, and more. The Poco F3 GT will be priced somewhere around Rs 30,000 in India, a Poco executive said recently.

3. Redmi Note 10T: Xiaomi will launch the next smartphone in its Redmi Note 10 series - the Redmi Note 10T in India on July 20. The microsite for the Redmi Note 10T launch highlights triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display on the Redmi Note 10T.

4. OnePlus Buds Pro: OnePlus, alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, will launch the OnePlus Buds Pro on July 22. The high-end earbuds from OnePlus will come the company’s adaptive noise cancellation" technology and have other premium features like wireless charging and a new design.

5. Samsung Galaxy M21: The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is all set to launch on July 21, e-commerce giant Amazon revealed on Friday, July 16. The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is also listed to have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

