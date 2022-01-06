OnePlus Nord 2 5G Starts Getting New Update That Fixes Unclear Call Issues

OnePlus has started rolling out a new system update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G users in Europe. It remains unclear whether the update is available in India as the company is yet to publish the official changelog on the Community forum. However, some user posts indicate the Nord 2 OxygenOS A.16 update is available in Russia. It brings the December 2021 Android security patch that addresses known security threats. The OnePlus Nord 2 runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS, and the phone is yet to receive the new Android 12-based software update.

According to a user post, the system update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G improves AI Video Enhancement and overall stability. The update also fixes the issue of “unclear calls on connected Bluetooth devices." The size of the OxygenOS A.16 is 182MB. Another user pointed out that the latest update is stable. Overall, we do not get any significant upgrades, and the company is yet to share its official changelog.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s price in India starts at Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. There’s also a special Pac-Man edition that costs Rs 37,999 and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

In another OnePlus-related news, the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Z Buds 2 are officially confirmed to launch in India on January 14. The OnePlus 9RT that first debuted in China carries a Snapdragon 888 SoC and supports 65W fast charging. We also get a triple rear camera system at the back that carries a 50-megapixel primary camera with OSI support. The company has also unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro for the China market. The phone continues to carry Hasselblad-powered cameras. However, it will get Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Its India and global specific availability details remain unclear.

