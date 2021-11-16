OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition Is Here! Comes With A Cool Glow-In-Dark Design

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition smartphone that has been made by the company in partnership with Bandai Namco has been launched. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting at 12PM (noon) IST today. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition has been priced at Rs 37,999 in India for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Interested buyers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 70,460 and 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards.

After much speculation, the special edition OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been revealed and the smartphone comes with a glow-in-the-dark back panel that has a light grey colour with a Pac-Man right below the camera module, and dots that the Pac-Man used to eat in the popular DOS-based game. This is turned into a green maze with the OnePlus logo, along with “NORD" written within the patterns. Quite cool.

Apart from the back panel, OnePlus has also integrated software tweaks in OxygenOS UI that is full of Pac-Man elements. The smartphone comes with games, challenges, and some exclusive Pac-Man content that users will have to unlock. OnePlus had also announced a contest where three lucky OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition buyers will be able to get a pair of free OnePlus Buds Z TWS earphones along with their OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition is identical to its vanilla twin. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition that comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel mono lens. The smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition include 5G, 4G LTE/ LTE-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/ GLONASS/ NavIC, and a USB type-C port.

