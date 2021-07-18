OnePlus has officially released an image of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G that showcases its rear design. The promotional poster highlights the smartphone in a classic Nord Blue colour finish with a triple rear camera setup that comes inside a rectangular module and adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The design is akin to the OnePlus 9R that launched in India in March this year. The phone’s dedicated Amazon microsite notes that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G would also house a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The same camera sensor is available on flagships such as Oppo Find X3 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G. Previously, the company had confirmed the availability of a 90Hz display similar to the original Nord from last year. Most notably, the new phone would carry MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC - a first for OnePlus that traditionally uses Qualcomm chipsets for all its smartphones.

Ahead of the July 22 launch in India, the front panel render of the Nord 2 5G has also surfaced online. The phone retains the hole-punch cutout on the top left corner, but only for the single selfie camera instead of the dual selfie shooters on the original OnePlus Nord. The device is also said to pack a 6.43-inch screen, almost the same as the last year’s model. It’ll be interesting to see how the company would price its upcoming phone, given that it already offers three phones under the OnePlus 9 series and two under the OnePlus Nord lineup. Last month, OnePlus introduced the OnePlus Nord CE 5G for starting Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The original Nord is available at the same price points, but its additional 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 29,999 in India.

