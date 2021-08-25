The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is getting a new Go Green Woods colour option in India on August 26. The new colour variant will be available to purchase via Amazon with sale deals, like Rs 1,000-discount on HDFC Bank cards. OnePlus Red Cable members will get an additional 1TB of cloud storage (offer till August 21). The new Go Green Woods colour option of OnePlus Nord 2 5G will sit alongside the Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colours in India. The smartphone comes in two storage options of 8GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 29,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 34,999.

In terms of specifications, everything on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Go Green Woods edition remains the same. To recall, the smartphone sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 410ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards (nano). The triple camera setup on the back of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G houses a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119.7-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel mono lens shooter. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes such as nightscape ultra, AI photo enhancement, AI video enhancement, UltraShot HDR, and Portrait mode. Other notable features on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and 5G. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The USB power brick comes bundled with the box.

Notably, the first sale of OnePlus Buds Pro in India will start on August 26 via OnePlus channels and Amazon. The earbuds carry a price tag of Rs 9,990. Readers can check out its specifications here.

