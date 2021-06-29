OnePlus Nord 2 Design Leaked Ahead of Launch and It Looks a Lot Like OnePlus 9

The OnePlus Nord 2 has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and the phone was expected to debut this month. Ahead of the official announcement of the smartphone, the alleged renders of the device have surfaced online that highlight a triple rear camera setup, hole-punch display and USB Type-C port at the bottom. The alleged OnePlus Nord 2 that adopts a grey colour finish in the renders is now said to debut in July. The development comes from 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer popularly known as Onleaks. The same publication in collaboration with the same tipster had earlier tipped the alleged specifications of the smartphone.

In terms of looks, the OnePlus Nord 2 resembles the OnePlus 9 that debuted earlier this earlier with the Hasselblad camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The publication notes that the new renders show off the entire design based on early prototype CAD; hence, the final product could come with some tweaks. The back of the phone carries triple cameras inside a rectangular module, which further includes the LED flash. In terms of specifications, the same tipster had previously stated that the OnePlus Nord 2 could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset instead of a Qualcomm processor that has been featuring on OnePlus phones so far. It is also reported to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor and 90Hz refresh rate. It is unclear whether there would be a 6GB base variant for the Indian market at launch like there was for the original Nord. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord 2 is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel shooter. At the front, it will reportedly come with a single 32-megapixel selfie camera instead of dual front selfie shooters. OnePlus is also said to upgrade the battery capacity from 4,115mAh on the first-generation model to 4,500mAh on the latest phone. Its India pricing is expected to be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

