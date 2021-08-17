OnePlus’ latest mid-range offering, the OnePlus Nord 2 is getting an incremental OxygenOS update that comes as the second update for the smartphone since its launch. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is getting the latest update globally, including in India and comes with firmware number DN2101_11_A.09 for India, while the global variant gets firmware number DN2101_11_A.09. The new OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G brings improvements to the camera, better system stability, and fixes an issue with the Wi-Fi hotspot on the phone, alongside other optimisations. Let us look into it.

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G brings an optimised notification feature on the Community app and improves system stability by fixing known issues. The changelog also mentions improvements to the camera that include an optimised HDR feature and improved overall camera performance. The changelog also states that OnePlus has fixed the issue where users were not able to enable the Wi-Fi hotspot. Lastly, the company has brought in updates to the gallery by optimising UI effect for a better experience and improve the loading speed of previewing pictures.

OnePlus did not mention the size of the update, but since it is said to be an incremental update and not a major one, it is said to be relatively lighter. The update does not bring any major changes or a security update to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in India last month and comes as the first OnePlus smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek processor. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

