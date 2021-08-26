The OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s Green Woods colour option and OnePlus Buds Pro are now available to purchase in India. The new green colour variant is retailing via Amazon with sale deals like Rs 1,000-discount on HDFC Bank cards and OnePlus channels. OnePlus Red Cable members will get an additional 1TB of cloud storage (offer till August 31). The Green Woods colour option of OnePlus Nord 2 5G sits alongside the Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colours in India. However, the latest colour variant is only available for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 34,999. The other two variants are also available with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 29,999.

In terms of specifications, everything on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Green Woods edition remains the same. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 410ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards (nano). The triple camera setup on the back of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G houses a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119.7-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel mono lens shooter. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes such as nightscape ultra, AI photo enhancement, AI video enhancement, UltraShot HDR, and Portrait mode. Other notable features on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and 5G. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The USB power brick comes bundled with the box.

As mentioned, the OnePlus Buds Pro are also available to purchase in India for Rs Rs 9,990 via Amazon and OnePlus channels. Amazon customers can enjoy sale deals like no-cost EMI payment mode and up to 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. The TWS earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth v5.2 and feature adaptive noise cancellation. The cancellation mode further has three modes - Extreme, Faint, and Smart. The Extreme Mode brings noise cancellation of up to 40db, whereas the faint mode can cut external noises of up to 25db. In Smart Mode, OnePlus Buds Pro adjust the noise cancellation automatically depending on the ambient noise. The earphones have IPX4 water resistance and are claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life with the charging case. Each bud claims to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. The OnePlus Buds Pro support OnePlus’ Warp Charge fast charging tech and come with Qi wireless charging.

