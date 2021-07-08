OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Confirmed On July 22; Will Come With MediaTek Dimensity Chip

Just a day after confirming that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be the first OnePlus smartphone to come with a MediaTek processor (specifically the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset), the company has now announced the launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that it will launch the successor to the OnePlus Nord on July 22. OnePlus had on Wednesday, July 7 announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The OnePlus Nord 2 will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launched in July itself last year. The OnePlus Nord has proved to be a rather successful product for the brand in India.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be the first OnePlus smartphone to come with a MediaTek processor. OnePlus Nord 2 5G is said to come with a number of AI-based features. AI Photo Enhancement is capable of recognising up to 22 different scenarios and automatically adjusting colour tones to ensure photos are optimised for maximum quality. For video, the smartphone can do live HDR effects in real-time, during recording. AI Colour Boost technology, AI resolution, and smart ambient display technology work together to offer a more dynamic display, MediaTek said. “The Dimensity 1200-AI is the first example of MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative, optimising the powerful Dimensity 1200 5G chipset to deliver a customized experience for OnePlus users," JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit said on Wednesday.

OnePlus has also made an Amazon landing page live for the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone, where the company is teasing new things about the smartphone every day. OnePlus has also started a quiz in partnership with Amazon where users can win themselves a new OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone. Apart from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset and the launch date, OnePlus has not said anything about the OnePlus Nord 2.

