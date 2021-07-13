CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

OnePlus Nord 2 Leaked Renders Hint At Front Panel Design, Single Front Camera

OnePlus Nord 2 renders. (Image Credit: 91Mobiles)

The OnePlus Nord 2 is said to launch on July 22. The smartphone will be the first OnePlus smartphone that will come with a MediaTek chipset.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus Nord 2, the successor to the successful mid-range smartphone from the BBK Electronics brand. OnePlus has been teasing the OnePlus Nord 2 5G since the past few days and the smartphone will come as the first OnePlus smartphone that will be powered by a MediaTek processor. OnePlus has also given details about the display of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. Apart from the official information, the rumour mill has also been at it ahead of the OnePlus Nord 2 launch. Most recently, renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 were published in a 91Mobiles report, courtesy of a known tipster. The renders hint at the front panel design of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and show a hole-punch design.

Renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G show a single front camera on the smartphone instead of a double front camera setup on the predecessor. As expected, the front panel comes with slim bezels on all sides with a slightly thicker The OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a 6.43-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, OnePlus confirmed on Monday, July 12. The company also said that the display on the OnePlus Nord 2 will also be HDR 10+ certified. Apart from the display, the OnePlus Nord 2 will also be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a triple rear camera setup and a single front camera.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord 2 5G as a successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launched as the company’s mid-range offering last year. The OnePlus Nord was launched in July 2020 and has been a fairly popular product from in the country.

first published:July 13, 2021, 15:28 IST