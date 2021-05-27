OnePlus Nord 2 Moniker Accidentally Appears on Company Site, 'Something New' Coming Soon?

OnePlus has been rumoured to be working on the next-gen OnePlus Nord smartphone dubbed OnePlus Nord 2 for months, but we’ve hardly heard anything substantial about the device from occasional leaksters. However, it appears the phone is very much in development and could launch sooner. The moniker of the smartphone reportedly appeared on a OnePlus and Google Stadia promotional page that has now been edited by the Chinese tech company. According to Android Police, the OnePlus Nord 2 name appeared on the list of phones supporting the Stadia Premiere Edition that the OnePlus is offering for free to its customers. Notably, the free Stadia Premiere Edition scheme that is valid for customers in France, Germany, and the UK till September 30 indicates that the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus Nord 2 might launch before the offer expires. OnePlus India is also teasing the arrival of “something new" via a post on its social media channels.

Earlier this week, notable tipster Mukul Sharma stated that the company is preparing to launch two new phones in June - one on June 10 and the other might debut on June 25 - without sharing the exact details of the products. It is reported that the Nord 2 is being developed under the codename ‘EBBA’ and the same tipster spotted the device on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. Another report by Android Central had claimed that the OnePlus Nord 2 would feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset, a first for the company that uses Qualcomm chipsets. The publication expects the device to be a mid-range phone similar to its predecessor that could launch in the second quarter of 2021, that is, before June end.

You figure it out pic.twitter.com/YSC2MobEAy— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 26, 2021

If the rumours are accurate, it will be interesting to see how OnePlus will place the OnePlus Nord 2 against the ‘flagship killer OnePlus 9R. The original OnePlus Nord is available in India at Rs 24,999 onwards, and the OnePlus 9R comes with a starting price tag of Rs 39,999.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here