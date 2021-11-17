OnePlus Nord 2 Now Receiving November 2021 Security Patch With New System Update

OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord 2 users in India and European regions, several posts of the company’s Community forum suggest. The new system update includes a bunch of improvements and fixes, but users are also receiving the Android security patches for November 2021. The latest update comes just days after the company unveiled a special Pac-Man Edition of the OnePlus Nord 2, powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that features in the vanilla OnePlus Nord 2. OnePlus is yet to publish the official changelog of the update on its Community forum.

As per users’ posts, the OnePlus Nord 2 is receiving the OxygenOS A.11 update. The latest stable OxygenOS build for the OnePlus Nord 2 is tagged as DN2101_11_A.13 for the Indian variant and DN2103_11_A.12 for the European variant. In terms of improvements, the update improves power consumption and optimiseS the back-end management to offer a better gaming experience. The OxygenOS update further optimises Wi-Fi calling and network connection stability. As mentioned, the smartphone is also receiving the November 2021 security patch that addresses several known bugs. However, it appears the European variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 is getting the October 2021 Android security patches instead of the latest November one. The reason behind this variation remains unclear.

The OnePlus Nord 2 that launched in July this year sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The triple camera setup on the back houses a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel mono lens shooter. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Its price starts at Rs 27,999.

