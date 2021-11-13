OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Leaked Image Gives First Look Of Upcoming Phone, Custom UI

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is coming soon. The smartphone was announced by the company earlier this week and there is little information on what to expect from the smartphone. OnePlus has officially teased the special edition OnePlus Nord 2 5G as part of the company’s partnership with Bandai Namco, and is a tribute to the popular game from early times. The smartphone will be launched at a price of Rs 37,999 in India and is likely to carry similar specifications to the standard OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The single variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition will be launched in a single variant - 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and the Rs 37,999 price is Rs 3,000 more than the regular OnePlus Nord 2’s top-spec variant.

Launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition was confirmed by OnePlus earlier this week. The company did not share much information about the device. Now, noted tipster Evan Blass (@EVleaks) has shared the first look of the Special Edition OnePlus Nord 2. The tweet from Blass comes with an image that shows the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition’s front panel. The image from Blass hints that the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition may come with several UI elements that will pay homage to Pac-Man. The lock screen of the device, for example, features small Pac-Man characters around the fingerprint sensor, which is also designed like a maze.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition will come with a redesigned rear panel, OnePlus had mentioned earlier. This new back panel will feature a glow-in-the-dark maze that is inspired by Pac-Man. Apart from this, users can also expect to see a custom UI.

In terms of hardware, it is likely that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition may come with similar specifications as the standard variant. The smartphone, according to an earlier report from a tipster, OnePlus may change the processor from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 on this special edition OnePlus Nord 2, but there is no solid indication if the company will go ahead with this. Largely, we should expect similar specifications as the standard OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.