OnePlus Nord 2 User Injured After It Allegedly Exploded During A Phone Call

Another incident has appeared on social media in which it is being claimed that a OnePlus Nord 2 unit has allegedly exploded during a phone call, causing injuries to the user. According to a Twitter post from ‘@lakshayvrm’, the OnePlus Nord 2 unit damaged his brother’s palm and face after parts of the smartphone got “clinched" following the explosion. The user notes that the incident took place when his brother (the owner of the Nord 2 unit) was on a phone call. OnePlus has also replied to the Twitter post and said that it is investigating the matter.

News18 Tech has reached out to OnePlus and the OnePlus Nord 2 user to verify the incident. This article will be updated as and when OnePlus and the user officially respond.

@OnePlus_IN Is that your NEVER SETTLE?? This is not a joke! He could have got serious injuries too but luckily he is alive! We just asked for a healthy solution for this, not any compensation or anything else.All I get from you is NO NO NO NO, we can’t do anything pic.twitter.com/RTVUaDln67— Lakshay Verma (@lakshayvrm) March 31, 2022

The Twitter user also shared a video on the platform where we can notice a damaged smartphone unit, claimed to be the OnePlus Nord 2. The video further highlights the shattered screen and fumes from the damaged smartphone. Since the video is shot post-event, we are still uncertain of the exact cause of this explosion. On the other hand, OnePlus has not offered any clarity on the tweet or social media channels yet.

@OnePlus_IN Stop promoting/introducing new phones and start working on your existing products.My brother’s phone One Plus Nord 2 burst out suddenly while he was talking on phone.Portions of melted metal got clinged on his palm and face.We will get this reported shortly. pic.twitter.com/x1pVoDosZM— Lakshay Verma (@lakshayvrm) March 26, 2022

Not the First OnePlus Nord 2 Explosion Incident

There are multiple incidents of OnePlus Nord 2 units exploding that have appeared on social media soon after the device got launched. Earlier in September 2021, a OnePlus Nord 2 unit had exploded, and the user (who’s also a lawyer) filed a case against the company and Amazon India. The unit was purchased ten days before the alleged incident took place. The user had claimed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone was in his coat pocket when it “exploded”. The user had said he sustained injuries, and his outfit was heavily damaged. However, OnePlus had clarified to News18 that the user refused to cooperate to perform a proper diagnosis. This was after multiple attempts to analyse the device and the company even offered to visit the owner’s house.

A similar incident had taken place in Bengaluru in Bengaluru in September 2021. However, OnePlus had clarified that the explosion was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue. The OnePlus Nord 2 powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC launched in India in July 2021.

