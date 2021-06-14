OnePlus Nord 2 Will be Rebranded Realme X9 Pro with Dimensity 1200 SoC, Claims Leak

The OnePlus Nord 2 is apparently already in works, but this time, it might be a rebranded variant of a Realme smartphone. According to a Weibo leak, Realme is working on two variants of its upcoming smartphone, the Realme X9 Pro. One of the variants is being targeted at China only, while the other will be seemingly lined up for global markets. While most of the specifications will be similar between the two, there will be two key differences in the chipset powering the phones, as well as the display designs. According to this post, while one will be launched as the Realme X9 Pro, the other will be launched globally as the OnePlus Nord 2.

If this holds true, the OnePlus Nord 2 is lining up with mixed propositions in the market. According to the leak, the Realme X9 Pro that will be launched in China will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and feature a 90Hz display with dual curved edges. However, the OnePlus Nord 2 will apparently feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is the latter’s flagship chipset right now. Furthermore, the Nord 2 may also feature a 90Hz display, but with flat edges instead of curved ones. Such a decision has apparently been taken by BBK Electronics, the holding company behind both OnePlus and Realme, to cash in on the greater global brand exposure that OnePlus enjoys.

Other specifications are reportedly going to be the same between the two phones, including the overall design. These will seemingly include up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, a triple rear camera featuring 50MP primary, 16MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth units, a 32MP front camera, a full HD+ 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. This will make the OnePlus Nord 2 a fairly competitive offering, and most specifications will be in line with the expectations of a premium mid-range smartphone.

According to other speculations, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be priced at around the same range as the first generation Nord. It is also apparently being lined up for a launch some time in July this year, and more concrete details should follow some time soon.

