OnePlus Nord 2T India Launch Date And Price Leaked: Here’s What You Might Have To Pay

OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone has launched in the global markets, but the company has not shared any details about its launch in markets like India. But this week, a new leak suggests OnePlus Nord 2T India launch isn’t too far. In addition to this, the leak also gives us the possible price of the new Nord 2T smartphone for buyers in the country. Here are all the details you need about the OnePlus Nord 2T India launch.

OnePlus Nord 2T India Launch Date Expected

OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India could be June 27 as per the leak which is less than a week away. The update has not been shared by the company so we would suggest you take this date with a pinch of salt for now. And if this date is indeed true then expect OnePlus to share an official update very soon.

OnePlus Nord 2T India Price

OnePlus Nord 2T launch could happen before the end of this month, and the leak also hints that OnePlus could price its new Nord phone for under Rs 30,000 in the market. From what we know, Nord 2T could be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, and the base variant price tag could be Rs 28,999 and you might have to pay Rs 31,999 for the higher model. These prices will be easy to justify for the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display but with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Nord 2T phone is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone comes with the new Oxygen OS 12.1 version which is built over the Android 12 operating system. OnePlus says Nord 2T will get two more Android updates and three years of security updates.

Nord 2T gets a triple rear camera setup that carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video recording.

The phone gets the same 4500mAh battery unit but now you can charge it via the bundled 80W charger.

