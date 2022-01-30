OnePlus Nord 2T India Launch Date, Specifications and Price Leaked: All Details

OnePlus will reportedly launch a OnePlus Nord 2T in India by May. According to 91Mobiles, the new phone will succeed the current OnePlus Nord 2 that carries the MediaTek 1200 chipset. OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G in India next month. The phone could be called OnePlus Nord 2 CE as per some reports. On the other hand, the company’s current flagship OnePlus 10 Pro may launch in the country by March. It is already available to customers in China. Lastly, OnePlus is also reportedly working on another Nord phone that might cost under Rs 20,000. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm all these developments.

OnePlus Nord 2T Price (expected)

The report adds that the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone might cost under Rs 30,000. Some high-end storage variants (12GB + 256GB) may cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000. Currently, the OnePlus Nord 2‘s price starts at Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the same storage option with 8GB RAM costs Rs 29,999. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option cost Rs 34,999. There’s also a special Pac-Man edition of the Nord 2 that costs Rs 37,999 for the sole 12GB RAM option.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, we can expect the OnePlus Nord 2T to come with upgraded hardware. OnePlus generally receives better specifications for its ‘T’-series phones starting from OnePlus 6T. We have also seen the launch of ‘T Pro’ phones such as the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. The report highlights the OnePlus Nord 2T may come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. Other rumoured specifications include a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, triple rear cameras (50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel), and a 32-megapixel front camera.

