OnePlus Nord 2T Smartphone With 80W Fast Charging Announced: All You Need To Know

OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone has officially launched. The new OnePlus Nord phone is coming to Europe later this month, and we expect OnePlus to take it to the Indian market in the near future. OnePlus Nord 2T is essentially a mid-year upgrade on the popular Nord 2 smartphone, and the new device packs new hardware and offers a faster-charging speed. The company also announced the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds for the region.

OnePlus says the Nord series caters to the flagship-killer segment, which gives you top-end hardware and features at a lower price, something that OnePlus was renowned for when it started its journey in the industry.

OnePlus Nord 2T Price And Availability

OnePlus Nord 2T prices start from EUR 399 (Rs 32,600 approx) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, and then you have the 12GB RAM model for EUR 499 (Rs 40,700 approx). OnePlus Nord 2T sale in Europe starts from May 24. No details about its availability and price in India.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display but with 90Hz refresh rate only which is quite low for phones in this range nowadays. The T-series Nord 2 phone is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone comes with the new Oxygen OS 12.1 version which is built over the Android 12 operating system. OnePlus says Nord 2T will get two more Android updates and three years of security updates.

OnePlus is unlikely to change the camera sensors, so you get the same triple rear module with a 50-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel monochrome sensors. However, OnePlus could change the way the cameras are offered with a new module design.

Nord 2T gets a triple rear camera setup that carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video recording.

OnePlus has used the same 4500mAh battery unit as on the Nord 2, but now the charging speed has been bumped up from 65W to 80W that you get with the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.

