OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: Here's How Latest Mid-Rangers Stack Against Each Other On Paper

OnePlus earlier this week launched its latest OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India that comes as the latest mid-ranger from the company. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone has been launched as a competitor to similar recent launches like the iQoo Neo 6 and the Poco F4 5G. Let us take a look at how the OnePlus Nord 2T performs against its most direct competitors, on paper.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: Prices

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in India last week at a price of Rs 28,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 33,999 or the OnePlus Nord 2T. The smartphone will go on sale starting July 5 in India and will be sold across offline and online stores in India.

The iQoo Neo 6 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 29,999 onwards in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999 onwards in India.

The Poco F4 5G, the third mid-ranger in the list, is also priced similarly at Rs 27,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 in India, and the top-spec 12GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 33,999 in the country.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T has been launched with a 6.43-inch E3 AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 50-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging.

The iQoo Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The iQoo Neo 6 comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GWP1 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The iQoo Neo 6 comes with a 4,700mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging.

Poco F4 5G also comes with 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Poco F4 5G has been launched with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 64-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapxel macro lens. Up front, the Poco F4 5G comes with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. There is a 4,500mAh battery on the Poco F4 5G that comes with 67W fast charging.

