OnePlus Nord 2T With 80W Fast Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T has officially launched in India on Friday, and the latest mid-range Nord phone promises a lot of features that you get with the OnePlus flagship lineup. The Nord 2T made its debut in the European market in May and now it will be available for consumers in India from next week. The new Nord phone supports a faster-charging speed and is powered by a MediaTek chipset.

OnePlus Nord 2T India Price And Availability

OnePlus Nord 2T India prices start from Rs 28,999 which gets you the 8GB + 128GB variant. OnePlus also has a 12GB RAM model of the Nord 2T that is priced at Rs 33,999. OnePlus Nord 2T goes on sale from July 5 across the offline and online stores in India. Nord 2T has launched in grey and black colour options.

Also Read: Global Smartphone Sales Fall Below 100 Million Amid China Lockdown

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The phone’s features are the same as the one launched for the European market. OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The T-series Nord 2 phone is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone comes with the new Oxygen OS 12.1 version which is built over the Android 12 operating system. Nord 2T will get two more Android updates and three years of security updates.

Also Read: Here’s How Google Thinks It Can Extend Battery Life Of a Wear OS Smartwatch

Nord 2T gets a triple rear camera setup that carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video recording.

OnePlus has packed the same 4500mAh battery from Nord 2, but the charging speed has now gone up from 65W to 80W which you can get with the premium OnePlus 10 series in the market.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.