OnePlus Nord 3 Seemingly Appears on India Website, May Launch 'Soon'

Earlier in March, a leak suggested that OnePlus is planning to launch a bunch of Nord phones in India this year. We have already seen the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Now, a new leak suggests that the company is planning to launch OnePlus Nord 3 “soon". The information comes from tipster Mukul Sharma who spotted the phone’s moniker on the company’s India website, but an exact launch date remains unclear. A leak by another tipster, Yogesh Brar, had suggested that Nord 3 might launch in India in July. At that point, the phone was rumoured to be called OnePlus Nord Pro.

The latest information comes days after MySmartPrice via industry sources claimed that the OnePlus is testing a new device under the code name Meili. This new device is said to be a Nord phone, likely Nord 3. As per specifications, it is tipped to feature an AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus will reportedly continue to offer the so-called Nord 3 with a triple-camera setup on the back and a 4,500mAh battery now with 80W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone is said to draw power from MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC. OnePlus Nord 2 was the first smartphone in the company’s portfolio to feature a MediaTek chipset.

Alright. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also coming up soon it seems. Have spotted it on the country's Indian website.Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus #OnePlusNord3

However, the digital publication had tipped that OnePlus might bring a OnePlus Nord 2T before the OnePlus Nord 3. The rumoured smartphone may pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP triple-camera setup. The smartphone could also launch with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Lastly, it might boot Android 12 out of the box.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 10R in India that supports whooping 150W fast charging. However, the phone also gets a toned-down edition that supports 80W fast charging.

