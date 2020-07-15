OnePlus Nord Can Be Pre-Ordered Starting Today at 1.30PM on Amazon India

With less than a week left for the official unveiling, the OnePlus Nord will be available for pre-order starting today. OnePlus has been strategically teasing and maintaining the buzz around its upcoming mid-range smartphone. In a recent interview with popular YouTube MKBHD, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei gave away an early look at the OnePlus Nord.

As for the pre-orders, OnePlus says that these will open for a very limited number of users on Amazon.in. Customers successfully pre-ordering the OnePlus Nord will be eligible for ‘benefits’ worth Rs 5,000. OnePlus will send a gift box containing limited-edition merchandise to users who successfully pre-order the phone. Upon the purchase of the pre-ordered phone by 31 August will entitle customers to receive a second surprise gift box.

How to pre-order OnePlus Nord

-Go to Amazon.in and login to your account

-Enter the OnePlus Nord pre-order page which should pop-up on the scrolling top carousel

-As of now the page only has the option to notify you once the pre-order begins

-At 1.30PM you should be able to open the product page

-Make the payment of Rs 499 to successfully pre-order the smartphone

ONEPLUS NORD EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

There have been multiple leaks and speculations around the OnePlus Nord. It was first expected to launch as the OnePlus 8 Lite, then it was rumoured to be called the OnePlus Z. The company took the speculations to a new level by creating buzz around the hashtag #OnePlusLiteZThing and even opening an Instagram page by the same name.

The OnePlus Nord is expected to come with a Snapdragon 765G processor and base memory of 6GB. There will be 5G connectivity available on the phone as well. A certain benchmark listing suggests that we could see up to 12GB of RAM. The display could be a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, although this is just a rumour. In the camera department, OnePlus recently teased the fact that it will be ‘flagship quality’ but that is what the company says for all of its smartphones. According to rumours, it could feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel camera for depth capture. Notably, the primary camera sensor could be the Sony IMX586 which is being used on the OnePlus 8. The main sensor will feature optical image stabilisation, as confirmed by the company itself. The handset is also expected to come with a 4,300mAh battery and 30W Warp Charging.

ONEPLUS NORD EXPECTED PRICE

The new OnePlus Nord is confirmed to be priced under $500 (Rs 38,000 approx). While that sounds a lot considering the OnePlus 8 sells for Rs 41,999 in India. Various leaks in the past suggest a starting price of Rs 24,999 which was pointed out through a OnePlus survey. Another leak says that it will start at Rs 21,999 for the base variant.

According to a report, Romanian retailer evoMAG.ro has listed the OnePlus Nord with a price tag of RON 2,229.99 (Rs 39,000 approx) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.