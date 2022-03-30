OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone is one of the successor devices that we didn’t see coming. OnePlus launched its latest mid-range Nord CE 2 smartphone, with a slight improvement in design, hardware upgrades and support for faster charging. The cameras have been left untouched from the older OnePlus Nord CE, which for the price tag of Rs 23,999 could go either way.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: 10 things you need to know before you buy

1. The Nord CE 2 is an upgrade on its predecessor with the design. The plastic body has been replaced with a glass finish, while the plastic has been retained on the sides and still no sign of the alert slider because of that.

2. The hand feel of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is good, it’s light as well, which allows most users the comfort of using one hand. The chin at the bottom of the display is thicker than we would have liked

3. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display but with support for 90Hz which you expect from a sub Rs 20,000 in the market. The screen quality is quite good, and durable in some ways thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

FULL REVIEW: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Review: A Quality Phone That Loses Itself Among The Crowd

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset that we also got on the Oppo Reno 7. The chipset with 8GB RAM delivers most of your tasks without any stutter, it even handles games like Call of Duty Mobile with ease, but the chipset has a limit which becomes evident in some cases

5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with the OxygenOS version which is still powered by the Android 11 operating system. With Android 13 to be announced in a few months, to see the Nord CE 2 without Android 12 out of the box feels unfair to the buyer.

6. The near-stock Android experience of OxygenOS means you get bloatware-free software, which has become hard to find n this price range these days.

7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone borrows its cameras from the OnePlus Nord CE. The primary 64-megapixel rear camera clicks quality photos in bright conditions, with an ample amount of detail visible to the naked eye. But the low-light quality feels underwhelming for the price tag of this phone. Here are some of the camera samples for the Nord CE 2.

8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G gets a 4500mAh battery which surprisingly manages to deliver quality backup, thanks to its compact screen size and better power management because of the tuning done in the OxygenOS.

9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G upgrades on the charging front, as now you get it with 65W support. With this capability, the phone’s battery goes from 0 to 60 per cent in less than 20 minutes.

10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a quality upgrade compared the previous version.

But for Rs 23,999 the market has moved up a notch, with brands giving you features that much better than what OnePlus is providing with this device.

