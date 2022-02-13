OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Confirmed to Feature This Processor Ahead of Official Launch

OnePlus’ upcoming OnePlus Nord C 2 5G will feature MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, the company announced on its website. Ahead of its February 17 launch, the smartphone is also confirmed to support 65W SuperVooc Fast Charging instead of Warp Charging that features on previous OnePlus devices. Supervooc Fast Charging technology is typically reserved for Oppo smartphones - OnePlus’ sister brand under the BBK umbrella. On the other hand, the Dimensity 900 entry-level mid-budget phones like the newly launched Vivo T1x, Oppo Reno 6, iQoo Z5x, and more.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Prices And Specifications Leaked: Here’s How Much It Will Cost in India

OnePlus‘ microsite notes the company will reveal one key specification of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and the OnePlus TV Y1S ahead of launch this week. However, the phone has been a part of leaks for quite some time, and we have a fair idea of what the smartphone may feature. According to previous leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will come with a total of three cameras and 90Hz display. Recently, tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice revealed some more specifications such as a 6.43-inch screen with Corning Gorilla 5 protection and HDR10+ support. The phone may measure 7.8mm in thickness and weigh 173 grams.

Other rumoured features include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 4,500mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, Android 11, and 1TB of expandable memory. At the front, we may see a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Another tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G would come with two storage variants. The price is said to start at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant may cost Rs 24,999. Currently, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G costs Rs 22,999 for the base model and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.