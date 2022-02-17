OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India Launch Today: Here's How To Watch Livestream And What To Expect

OnePlus will today launch the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India. The smartphone will be launched alongside OnePlus’ Y1S range of smart TVs. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been teased to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and will come with a triple rear camera setup, according to the teasers from OnePlus. The OnePlus TV Y1S series will come with two models - OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The launch will take place virtually, and will be livestreamed today evening.

How To Watch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be launched in India at 7PM today. The event will be livestreamed on OnePlus India official YouTube channel and OnePlus website. Those who want to watch the live event, can alternatively watch it from the video embedded below this paragraph.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, a recent report had said. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant on the other hand, is expected to be priced at Rs 25,999. The smartphone is tipped to launch in two colour options - Bahama Blue and Grey Mirror.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, as the company has already teased on its social media and website. The RAM and storage options on the smartphone have not been revealed yet, but reports suggest that the smartphone will coem with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus has also teased a microSD card slot on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that supports up to 1TB of expanded storage. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The teasers from OnePlus have also hinted at the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G’s design that hints at a triple rear camera. OnePlus says that it will be a 64-megapixel primary sensor and the smartphone will also come with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.

