OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G May Launch in India by March 2022

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will reportedly launch in India in February or March. According to 91Mobiles with tipster Yogesh Brar, the phone won’t launch in India in January, as speculated by some leaks. Earlier, the same publication had pointed out that the phone would debut in the first quarter of 2022 without specifying details. Even now, the precise launch date remains unclear. OnePlus is also set to confirm details regarding the phone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, as the name suggests, will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE that launched earlier this year. The phone is specifically designed for budget-oriented customers, and the new device would likely be manufactured keeping the same factors in mind. According to its alleged renders, the Nord CE 2 5G will carry a rectangular rear camera module housing triple snappers. At the front, the phone will reportedly feature a flat AMOLED panel with a punch-hole cutout. However, we may get a plastic body to keep the price low. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G may carry a 6.4-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there could be a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM powering the phone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G may feature a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. Lastly, there could be a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The smartphone may carry a price tag of under Rs 30,000. The original OnePlus Nord CE debuted with a starting price of Rs 27,999 earlier this year.

Similarly, OnePlus will also launch the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in China in January 2022. The phone will likely debut in other markets by March. Recently, it was revealed that the Pro model would feature the new-gen LTPO 2.0 display for a smoother viewing experience.

