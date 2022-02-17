OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge to be unveiled at 7 PM on 17 Feb: Here’s how you can catch the event LIVE!

It’s not long before OnePlus unveils the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone, and the brand new OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge. To catch the launch as it happens, head to the OnePlus India YouTube page by 7 PM on 17 February!

What do we know about these upcoming devices? Quite a bit, actually, and all of it exciting.

Nord CE 2 5G: 64 MP AI camera, 65 W charging, 1 TB microSD, and more

The Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus has confirmed, will be powered by the powerful, 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip featuring the latest ARM Cortex A78 cores and a Mali G68 GPU. We know that storage is expandable by 1 TB thanks to microSD support, and that the headphone jack is still present. It’s not been confirmed yet, but it’s safe to assume that we’ll get at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

What is confirmed is a 64 MP AI triple camera system on the rear, and support for the ridiculously fast 65 W SuperVOOC charging standard. There’s also a slicker design, this time around, with a single-piece back cover that smoothly incorporates the camera island for a more natural look and feel, according to OnePlus.

Colour variants include Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror, with a ceramic like finish on the translucent glass panel. If the phone ends up looking anything like its renders, we’re all in for a treat.

OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge: Seamless connectivity and smart features

Last year’s OnePlus TV Y1was an affordable, feature-packed option that didn’t compromise on quality or features. We don’t expect the Y1S to be much different. From what we hear, the Y1S and Y1S Edge both feature a bezel-less design and support for the OnePlus Gamma engine, an AI-based real-time image optimisation engine that enhances colour and audio based on the content you’re watching. The TV is running the Android TV 11 OS, of course.

More interestingly, the Y1S pairs seamlessly with the entire OnePlus ecosystem, including the Watch and Buds. Up to 5 phones can be connected at the same time, and they can be used to input text, control the TV and more! The Buds pair immediately when you pop open their case, and the Watch pairs just as easily. Popping a bud out and back in to your ears automatically pauses and resumes playback. This applies to incoming calls as well, where the TV drops its volume while you’re on a call before ramping volume back up once you’re done.

The Watch sync features are particularly interesting, where you can use the Watch not just to control the TV, but to turn it on and off as well as use sleep tracking to turn off the TV when the Watch detects that you’re asleep. How cool is that?

All these features aim to provide a cohesive, seamless user experience that will reward those invested in the OnePlus ecosystem, features that I’m sure we’re all excited to experience.

Again, don’t forget to catch the livestream at 7 PM on 17 Feb. While you wait, you can also head to the OnePlus landing page for these devices and sign up for a chance to win a Nord CE 2 5G or TV Y1S!

