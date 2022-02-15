OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Will Look Like This, Design Revealed Officially

OnePlus has officially revealed the OnePlus Nord CE 2’s design ahead of its official launch on February 17. The smartphone will make its debut in India on the same day as well. As per the photo on OnePlus’ official social media channels, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a blue colour finish with triple rear cameras on the back. The company is calling it the Bahama Blue colour, though customers will also get to choose between the Gray Mirror. The rectangular camera bump on the back of the phone resembles the rear camera module on the Oppo Find X3 series. Both OnePlus and Oppo come under the China-based BKK Electronics.

OnePlus has also shared a blog post on its Community forum, where the company is offering more details on the design. The post reads, “For the Nord CE 2 5G, we experimented with over 20 design ideas and completed four rounds of trial production. In this process, we fine-tuned the design details and selected two colour variants, Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. To create the glossy back that feels so good in your hand for both colourways, we constantly adjusted its texture and roughness. Ultimately, we went with a formula for 7 percent haze and roughness similar to ceramic."

OnePlus adds the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will ensure “superior comfort for an affordable price."

Apart from the design, the smartphone‘s dedicated website reveals the addition of MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset under the hood. The chipset powers several entry-level mid-budget smartphones like Vivo T1x, iQoo Z5x, Oppo Reno 6, and more. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will also support 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging that usually features on Oppo phones. Several OnePlus phones have supported the same charging tech but under the company’s Warp Fast Charging branding. The company will also unveil two new smart TVs in India on February 17.

