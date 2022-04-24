OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus 10R And Nord Buds India Prices Leaked Before Launch On April 28: All Details

OnePlus has its big event on April 28 in India where the company has lined up two smartphones called the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It also is going to launch the Nord Buds truly wireless earbuds in the market. The event is just a few days away, and this week, we got details on the possible prices of these products for buyers in India.

OnePlus 10R and the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G are likely to focus on the higher mid-range and the mid-range segment respectively. While the Nord Buds is another affordable audio product for consumers.

Also Read: Apple Watch Series 6 Gets Free Repair Service For Blank Screen Issue: Here’s How It Works

OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds Prices In India Leaked

As per the leaked details shared by multiple tipsters on Saturday, OnePlus 10R price in India could start from Rs 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The details also mention that OnePlus 10R could offer two different charging speeds, 80W and 150W, for which you have to get the OnePlus 10R 12GB RAM model for reported price of Rs 44,999. OnePlus 10R is expected to launch in black and green colours.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G prices in India are likely to start from Rs 17,999 and buyers are likely to shell out Rs 19,999 for its 8GB RAM variant. Nord CE 2 Lite 5G could have blue and black as the colour options.

And finally, OnePlus Nord Buds could be available for Rs 2,999 in the market.

OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds Specifications

OnePlus 10R is expected to the Indian variant of the OnePlus Ace smartphone launched in China few days back. It gets the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS.

Also Read: Snapchat Outpaces Facebook, Twitter In Terms Of Growth With 332 Million Daily Active Users

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is likely to come powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 90Hz refresh rate display, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a 64-megapixel primary camera.

OnePlus Nord Buds could borrow its design, features from this existing OnePlus Buds Z lineup but at an affordable price.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Like we said, the event is on April 28 where all these details will be confirmed one way or the other by the company.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.