OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Will Come with 64MP Triple Cameras, Company Reveals

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera, the company has officially disclosed on its dedicated microsite. OnePlus has been revealing select information about the upcoming Nord smartphone ahead of its April 28 launch to keep the hype among fans high. Other camera-related features remain unclear, though the front panel will come with a hole punch for the single selfie camera. More details will be revealed on the launch day.

Previously, it was revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G would feature a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The package would include the company’s distinct red colour cable with a USB-C port. The large battery unit is also an unusual choice in this case as OnePlus typically adds a 4,500mAh battery unit on its smartphones. Apart from that, the official site reveals the phone’s Lite Blue Tide colour that looks loosely similar to OnePlus Nord’s iconic teal shade. The company will reveal its refresh rate on April 23.

Meanwhile, a leak by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration with Smartprix, had tipped the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G would feature a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood. The 64-megapixel primary camera may be accompanied by two 2-megapixel sensors. The smartphone will reportedly feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor for selfies and video calls. Other key features may include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, USB-C port, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The pricing details also remain unclear, but the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G could be priced at around Rs 20,000 – being a ‘Lite’ version of the Nord CE 2 5G.

OnePlus has launched a new OnePlus Ace smartphone in China that supports 150W fast charging. The phone is said to launch as the OnePlus 10R in India. The 10R will debut in India on April 28 alongisde OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.