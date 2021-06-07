OnePlus Nord CE 5G Alleged Render Highlights Marble Blue Colour, Triple Rear Camera Setup

The OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G aka OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s alleged render has surfaced online that showcases its triple rear cameras. As per the render available on Pricebaba, the upcoming Nord CE phone will retain the pill-shaped module at the back that also features in the original OnePlus Nord from last year. The report adds the smartphone would be available in Blue Marble and four more colours in the country. Other features tipped include a 64-megapixel primary camera and the volume and power buttons on the left side of the phone. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will debut in India on June 10 alongside the OnePlus TV U1S.

The new development comes days after a separate report claimed that the OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G would sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate - the same as the original OnePlus Nord from last year. The display will reportedly house an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole notch. In terms of the build, the smartphone is said to retain a full plastic body to maintain its low cost. It is expected to carry an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB onboard storage options. Alongside the 64-megapixel primary camera, the rear camera system could include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The old report adds that users will get a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Other rumoured features include a 4,500mAh battery unit, which is slightly larger than 4,115mAh on the OnePlus Nord along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone will reportedly support 30W fast-charging, which the company calls Warp Charge 30T and measure 7.9mm in terms of thickness.

The old report further states that the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option would cost around Rs 25,000. OnePlus had previously stated that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G would go on open sale in India on June 16. Currently, the OnePlus Nord is available in the country for Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants carry a price tag of Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

