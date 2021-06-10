OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S make their debut on 10 June: Here’s how to track the launch, and perhaps win a phone or TV

One of the biggest launches of the year looms overhead. OnePlus is preparing to launch its brand new Nord CE 5G smartphone, and alongside it, to reveal a new line of smart, interconnected TVs. The new phone and line of TVs will be unveiled at 7 pm on 10 June.

Here’s what to expect.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs and features

Sifting through the info that OnePlus has put out in the days leading up to the launch, we’re looking at a phone that’s slimmer and perhaps lighter than the phone that came before it, the Nord. But that doesn’t mean that features have been compromised. If anything, we appear to be getting more phone for what will hopefully be the same price.

For a start, the new phone has been revealed to be a mere 7.9 mm thick, a full 0.3 mm slimmer than the Nord. We’re also looking at a 64 MP triple camera setup on the rear – up from 48 MP, and a much larger 4,500 mAh battery that will continue to support the same Warp Charge 30T tech that promises to juice up your phone to 70% in 30 minutes. And that beloved headphone jack that everyone keeps trying to kill off? It’s back!

OnePlus TV U1S: Cinematic 4K and smart features

The TV line is just as interesting. OnePlus says that this new line up is smarter and more interconnected than before, and that the flagship of this line is the OnePlus TV U1S, which will make its debut alongside the Nord CE.

While we don’t have exact specs, we know that the OnePlus TV U1S will be a 4K TV with several superior visual enhancement features. We’ve also been promised a more seamless connectivity experience, with the TV boasting of support for voice commands and the option of using the OnePlus Watch as a remote. We’re also getting support for wireless headsets like the OnePlus TWS products, as well as a stylish and bezel-less design, not to mention an “immersive” audio experience.

How and where to watch the launch event

The launch event will be streamed live on OnePlus.in as well as on the OnePlus India Youtube channel. You can go to either site to watch. Don’t forget to follow the OnePlus Insta handle for daily updates as well.

The OnePlus TV U1S will be available via a Red Cable First Sale on 10 June and will go on open sale on 11 June. The Nord CE 5G will be available as a Red Cable First Pre-Order on 11 June and will go on open sale on 16 June.

Goodies galore!

But that’s not all. OnePlus has been giving away freebies since 2 June, and you still have a chance to win a OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone, a OnePlus TV U1S, and a tonne of other prizes.

There’s a Daily Lucky Draw that’s been running since 2 June where thousands of fans have been collecting discount vouchers. A lucky few will walk away with a phone or TV. There’s also a Summer Lottery, where you can sign up daily for a free lottery ticket and a chance to win a Nord CE 5G smartphone.

If that wasn’t enough, Amazon is also doing a giveaway on the landing page for the CE 5G, where answering a simple question signs you up for a chance at winning the phone.

OnePlus Red Cable Club members will, of course, get a chance to buy the devices early, and our guaranteed Rs 2,699 worth of gifts if they pre-order the devices during the Red Cable First Sale.

The lucky draw and lottery will wrap up by 9 June.

The writer is an independent Journalist.

