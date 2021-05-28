OnePlus Nord CE 5G and TV U1S Confirmed to Launch in India on June 10, Sale Timeline Revealed

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S LED TVs in India on June 10 at its Summer Launch event. The latest announcement from the company partly corroborates a recent leak that claimed OnePlus would host at least two events in June, the other one being on June 25, where the launch of OnePlus Nord 2 is expected. The company has also shared a timeline on its website that notes that the first sale of the OnePlus TV U1S will take place in India on the same day of launch but only for its Red Cable subscribers. Whereas, on June 11, the smart-TV will go on open sale, and the OnePlus Nord CE will be up for pre-orders. The Nord smartphone’s open sale in the country will start June 16 onwards. Notably, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will also retail via Amazon, its microsite reveals.

As per recent leaks, the Nord CE is said to succeed the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that debuted in the European markets in October last year but did not make its way to India. The device was initially rumoured to be called OnePlus Nord N1 5G and bear similarities to the Nord N10 5G. In terms of specifications, it is tipped to sport a 6.49-inch flat display, a glossy plastic rear panel, a metal frame, and relatively thick bezels. The phone will reportedly pack a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. As mentioned, the company has confirmed it will refresh the TV U1 series with OnePlus TV U1S LED TVs at the Summer Launch event. According to a separate leak, the new TV models will come in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch - all with Ultra-HD resolution. Other rumoured features include HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC support, along with a 60Hz refresh rate screen. All models may also feature 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, co-tuned with Dynaudio, and HDMI 2.0 ports. Last year, OnePlus launched OnePlus TV U1 in a single 55-inch model that was priced at Rs. 52,999. OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 later in June.

