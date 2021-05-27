OnePlus Nord CE 5G Confirmed to Launch in India at Company's Upcoming Summer Launch Event

OnePlus has announced the launch of OnePlus Nord CE in India at its upcoming OnePlus Summer Launch event. Aside from the new smartphone, the Chinese tech company may also launch a new smart-TV series. The company has set up a dedicated microsite on Amazon that does not highlight details about the upcoming products (yet). However, if users select the ‘notify me’ option on the e-commerce site, the page will redirect them to a ‘subscriptions page’ that clearly notes the moniker, OnePlus Nord CE. As per recent leaks, the Nord CE is said to succeed the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that debuted in the European markets in October last year but did not make its way to India. The device was initially rumoured to be called OnePlus Nord N1 5G and bear similarities to the Nord N10 5G. In terms of specifications, it is tipped to sport a 6.49-inch flat display, a glossy plastic rear panel, a metal frame, and relatively thick bezels. The phone will reportedly pack a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus is yet to announce the exact date of the event. Notably, a report stated that OnePlus is preparing to launch two new phones in June - one on June 10 and the other might debut on June 25 - without sharing the exact details of the products. The other device is said to be the next-gen OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone’s moniker also accidentally appeared on the official OnePlus website. OnePlus may also refresh its TV U1 series dubbed with OnePlus TV U1S LED TVs at the Summer Launch event. According to PriceBaba, the new TV models will come in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch - all with Ultra-HD resolution. Other rumoured features include HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC support, along with a 60Hz refresh rate screen. All models may also feature 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, co-tuned with Dynaudio, and HDMI 2.0 ports. Last year, OnePlus launched OnePlus TV U1 in a single 55-inch model that was priced at Rs. 52,999.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here