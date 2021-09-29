OnePlus Nord CE 5G Gets Ambient Display Screenshot With New OxygenOS Update

OnePlus has started rolling out a new system update for its ‘affordable’ OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone that brings a couple of new upgrades. Users in India, European Union and North American can now get support for ambient display screenshots. The new OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 further brings Files by Google that lets users browse through saved files seamlessly. As per a changelog on the OnePlus Community platform, users in India, EU, and North American are getting firmware version 11.0.9.9.EB13DA, 11.0.9.9EB13BA, and 11.0.9.9.EB13AA​ respectively. Users can check the availability of the system update by heading to the phone’s Settings app > Click on System > System Updates.

Apart from Google Files and ambient display screenshots support, the OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 brings September 2021 Android security patch that addresses known vulnerabilities. The new system update also fixes known issues on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. As always, the company says the update is rolling out in a staggered manner, meaning only a small percentage of users are receiving it at the moment. In case users are facing issues after updating the smartphone, they can report errors via the OnePlus Community app. Users must note that the latest software update does not upgrade the software version to Android 12, which is yet to rollout to regular customers.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with offerings of up to 12 GB along with LPDDR4X RAM along with up to 256GB UFS2.1 storage. The smartphone features a 6.43 inch Fluid AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz. In terms of optics, the Nord CE has a triple camera setup at the rear housing a 64-megapixel primary cameral lens with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel mono camera. The front shooter on this device is 16-megapixel Sony IMX471. The phone is available in India at a starting price tag of Rs 22,999.

