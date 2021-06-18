OnePlus Nord CE 5G Gets First OxygenOS Update: All New Features And Improvements

OnePlus last week launched its OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone - the company’s second offering in the Nord series of smartphones after the OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is now getting its first update which comes as a minor update that brings the May 2021 Android security patch and carries a series of improvements and system-level bug fixes. The update also brings better accuracy of screen colour and a few camera improvements including the front and the back cameras. The new update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 172MB in size and comes as firmware version OxygenOS 11.0.2.2EB13DA.

The May 2021 Android security patch is the most prominent change that is coming with the update. There are also camera improvements including a better portrait mode from the front camera, and improvements in white balance consistency and improved image detailing, according to the official changelog. OnePlus has also provided fixes for known issues and improved performance stability for OnePlus Nord CE 5G through the software update. Further, the OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord CE 5G also improves the screen colour accuracy as well as portrait photography for the selfie camera. OnePlus has also provided fixes for known issues and improved performance stability for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G through the software update. Users can check for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s OxygenOS update by going into Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus Nord CE was launched last week. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera and a hole-punch front camera. There is a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 onwards in India.

