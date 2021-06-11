OnePlus Nord CE 5G In Your Shopping List? Here Are All The Preorder Offers, Discounts and Cashbacks

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the latest addition to the OnePlus lineup of smartphones in India, and is the most affordable one, while at it. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G prices at Rs 22,999 which makes this a smidgen more affordable than last year’s very impressive OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be sold in three variants in India. The entry spec will be 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which will be priced at Rs 22,999 while the 8GB+128GB option gets a price tag of Rs 24,999 and the 12GB+256GB top spec will cost you Rs 27,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be up for preorder on OnePlus India online store, Amazon.in, Croma and Vijay Sales. Mind you, the discounts, credit card and cashback offers as well as bundles will be different on all shopping platforms, and you should be considering all to see which one works best for you.

On the OnePlus India online store, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes Live for preorders for all three, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB options. Mind you, the first variant is only available in Charcoal Ink colour and is priced at Rs 22,999. The other two options also have the choices of the Blue Void and Silver Ray colours. On the OnePlus India online store, there is a Rs 1,000 discount for all HDFC bank credit card payments, including those converted to EMI. The EMI option is also available as No Cost EMI for a tenure up to 6 months. If you are making the purchase using an American Express credit card, there is a cashback of up to 5% that is lined up. OnePlus also says that the first 2000 orders on the OnePlus Store app will also get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack. There are also assured benefits of Rs 500 on the OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds as well as the OnePlus Band, if you choose to bundle those along as well.

Amazon.in preorder offers for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G also include a Rs 1,000 discount for HDFC credit card payments and also offers the No Cost EMI option for a tenure of up to 6 months. Amazon is also bundling a Rs 500 Amazon Pay coupon with every OnePlus Nord CE 5G preorder. There is also a Red Cable Club offer which bundles 1TB of cloud storage with the OnePlus Nord. If you are a Reliance Jio user, you can get benefits worth Rs 6,000 for your mobile subscription, as long as you are using the Rs 999 bill plan. Vijay Sales has also confirmed that the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB options of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go on sale at this time. Anyone making a payment using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card will get a cashback of Rs 2,000 at this time. “For the first time, we are selling a OnePlus smartphone on our eCommerce website and looking at the overwhelming demand for OnePlus Nord CE 5G, it is highly likely to be sold out in minutes after the pre-booking starts," says Karan Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales. Croma, at the time of writing this hasn’t revealed the offers on their website just yet, with the only option being to register your interest by sharing your contact details. The preorder offers are expected to go Live later today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here