OnePlus Nord CE 5G May Come With 64MP Main Camera, Key Specs Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S LED TVs in India on June 10 at its Summer Launch event. Ahead of the official launch event, Android Central citing internal sources claim that the upcoming smartphone would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G that also powers notable mid-rangers such as Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i. The report adds that OnePlus would add a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate — just like the first-gen Nord. It is rumoured to carry a triple rear camera that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The camera-related leak is in line with an old report by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Onleaks) that claimed the OnePlus Nord CE 5G (then rumoured to be called OnePlus Nord N1 5G) would bear similarities to the Nord N10 5G, which did not debut in India last year. OnePlus is yet to confirm hardware specs on the upcoming smartphone.

The report further adds that the rear camera module will look similar to the one available on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It indicates that the rectangular module might adopt the same colour as the smartphone instead of a traditional black finish. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is also said to retail in Europe apart from India. Meanwhile, OnePlus has confirmed the phone would retail in the country on Amazon and OnePlus channels.

As mentioned, the company has confirmed it will refresh the TV U1 series with OnePlus TV U1S LED TVs at the Summer Launch event. According to a separate leak, the new TV models will come in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch - all with Ultra-HD resolution. Other rumoured features include HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC support, along with a 60Hz refresh rate screen. All models may also feature 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, co-tuned with Dynaudio, and HDMI 2.0 ports. Last year, OnePlus launched OnePlus TV U1 in a single 55-inch model that was priced at Rs. 52,999. OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 later in June.

