OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord Getting New OxygenOS Update: Here's What's New

Chinese manufacturer OnePlus’ OnePlus Nord and OnePlus CE 5G are getting a new OxygenOS update. The OnePlus Nord is getting firmware version 11.1.5.5, while the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 update. Both the smartphones are also getting an updated Android security patch. The OnePlus Nord is getting the August 2021 Android security patch, while the OnePlus Nord CE is getting the July 2021 Android security patch. The new update brings new features, bug fixes, and more improvements to the two OnePlus Nord smartphones. The updates are being rolled out in a phased manner, so it will take some time to reach all users.

The updates were announced by OnePlus via posts on the company’s community forums. OnePlus is updating the always-on display feature with OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 on the first generation OnePlus Nord. Users will now be able to take screenshots of their always on display. Additionally, users are also getting the Bitmoji always on display that OnePlus has co-developed with Snapchat. This feature brings the users’ Bitmoji avatar to their always on display and is updated throughout the day based on users’ activity and their surroundings. To activate Bitmoji on Always-on display, users need to head to Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji. The update also brings the August 2021 Android security update to the OnePlus Nord. The size of the update was not mentioned in the changelog.

OnePlus will roll out the updates in a phased manner. The update is expected to reach all OnePlus Nord smartphones automatically over-the-air. To manually check for the update, users can head to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus Nord users are advised to have at least 30 percent battery life and minimum of 3GB of available storage before they begin the update.

